Two men charged over Ukrainian flag being torn down in Przemyśl

In Przemysl, Poland, two men were charged with tearing down a Ukrainian flag from the building of the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Marta Pentkowska, spokeswoman for the District Prosecutorʼs Office in Przemyśl.

The detainees turned out to be local residents aged 21 and 23. One of them confessed to the crime, but refused to testify, saying that he did not remember much because he was drunk. The second pleaded not guilty.

The Polish citizens were charged with public desecration of a state symbol and destruction of property. The damage was estimated at PLN 980 (over UAH 11 000). They now face a fine or up to one year in prison, the spokeswoman said.

What preceded it?

On Monday, October 27, vandals tore down the Ukrainian flag from the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemysl, reported Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar.

According to him, this is at least the fifth case of public flag desecration in this location this year.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

