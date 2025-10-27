Vandals removed the Ukrainian flag from the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemyśl

Unknown individuals tore down the Ukrainian flag at the entrance to the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemysl, Poland.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar.

"A wave of anti-Ukrainian hate on social networks has once again led to the tearing down of the Ukrainian flag from the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Przemyśl," Bodnar wrote.

Василь Боднар / X

According to him, this is at least the fifth case of public flag desecration in the same location this year.

He also appealed to the Polish police and the countryʼs Foreign Ministry to take measures to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Polish law provides for a one-year prison sentence for insulting the national flag.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.