SBU suspects Russian soldier who carved “Z” on the forehead of captured Ukrainian soldier

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has charged Russian militant Volodymyr Polupoltinnykh in absentia with torturing a captured Ukrainian soldier.

This is stated in SBU post on Telegram.

According to the investigation, on June 10, 2022, the commander of the "6th Separate Motorized Rifle Cossack Regiment" of the "LPR" ordered his subordinates to torture Ukrainian soldiers who were captured during the fighting on the Eastern Front.

In particular, Polupoltinnykh himself, during one of the tortures, carved the letter “Z” on the forehead of a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a knife. He was suspected of violating the requirements of the Convention for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Volodymyr Polupoltinnykh is a resident of the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Luhansk region, who joined the illegal armed formations of the Russian Federation in 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the man has participated in battles on the side of the Russian Federation in eastern Ukraine.

In September, Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a law withdrawing Russia from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Punishment. Proponents claim that this decision was made because of the Council of Europeʼs refusal to elect a new member of the committee from Russia.

In October, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office charged two "DPR" militants with torturing a civilian woman who was being held at a former insulation materials factory. The victim was sexually assaulted, repeatedly taken to a vacant lot, beaten, simulated strangulation, and threatened.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.