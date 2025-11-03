The Russians launched missiles and over a hundred drones into Ukraine. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of November 3, the Russian army launched 150 air targets into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched:

three Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the Lipetsk region;

four “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea;

five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region;

138 strike drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized a “Kinzhal” missile and 115 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missiles and 20 drones hit 11 locations.

