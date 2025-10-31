The summer before last, Ukrainian special services destroyed an “Oreshnik” ballistic missile on Russian territory.

This was stated by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk at a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Malyuk, the missile was destroyed at the “Kapustin Yar” military training ground. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, and the Foreign Intelligence Service worked on this.

"The destruction was 100 percent, it was a very successful operation. But it was not advertised in any way at that time. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief was reported about it, and several presidents of other countries also knew about it," the head of SBU added.

In total, according to the Ukrainian military, this year Russia has produced up to three such missiles, and the Russian Federation plans to produce six missiles per year.

Zelensky also said that the Russians want to place “Oreshnik” in Belarus.

"This is up to five thousand kilometers of work and 700 kilometers of dead zone. Our partners in Europe should pay attention to this," the president emphasized.

On November 21, 2024, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine for the first time with an experimental medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik." The strike then fell on the city of Dnipro.

In January 2025, Alexander Lukashenko reported that Belarus would soon receive the “Oreshnik” missile system from Russia. According to him, initially there would be ten missile systems, but later their number could be increased.

