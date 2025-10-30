Ukraine to trial DPR militant who tortured and killed civilian during occupation of the Kherson region

Prosecutors in the Kherson region have sent an indictment to court against a member of the illegal armed formation "DPR" — a native of Makiivka in the Donetsk region. He is suspected of cruel treatment of civilians.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in 2022, the accused served as part of a unit of the Russian army at checkpoints in the Berislavsky district of the Kherson region. There, he checked the documents of local residents, detained and held civilians in inhumane conditions, beat people, and forced them to cooperate.

In early April 2022, at one of the checkpoints in the village of Vysokopillya, a militant, along with his accomplices, detained a couple and another man. The latter was immediately taken away in an unknown direction, while the couple was held in the yard.

The accused interrogated and severely beat the man, demanding confessions from him about helping the Ukrainian military. He also threatened his wife.

After the torture, the man was placed in the trunk of a car, taken outside the village, and shot. His wife was continued to be held and released only in the morning.

The accused is currently absconding — he has been put on the wanted list. The trial will be held in his absence.

A native of Makiivka is charged with high treason, participation in an illegal armed formation in an attack on citizens that resulted in the death of a person, and cruel treatment of civilians in a military conflict.

In early October, two more members of the terrorist organization "DPR" were reported under suspicion — according to the investigation, they tortured a local resident in the Donetsk region.

