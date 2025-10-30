Russia massively attacked Zaporizhzhia, hitting a dormitory: 2 people died, 17 more were injured (UPD)

On the night of Thursday, October 30, Zaporizhzhia was subjected to a massive Russian strike. Almost 20 people were injured in the strike.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

As of 11:22, two people were reported dead, their bodies were recovered from the rubble of the dormitory.

17 people were injured, including children aged 3 to 6, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In total, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with 20 drones and eight missiles during the night.

The attack also damaged five high-rise buildings and several private homes, destroyed a dormitory, and damaged infrastructure.

Russian attacks on other regions

On the night of October 30, Russia massively attacked Ukraineʼs energy sector with missiles and "Shahed" drones. In particular, the attack on the Vinnytsia region damaged critical infrastructure and injured five people, including a seven-year-old child.

A 36-year-old woman was injured in Boryspil (Kyiv region). A private house caught fire in the city, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

The Russians also attacked a number of thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine, seriously damaging equipment. This was the third massive attack on DTEK thermal power plants in October.

