Russians attacked a number of thermal power plants in different regions of Ukraine

Olha Bereziuk
Russia once again attacked a number of DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the DTEK press service.

The attack seriously damaged the TPP equipment.

This is the third massive attack on the companyʼs thermal power plants in October.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been under fire more than 210 times.

