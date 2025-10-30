Russians attacked a number of thermal power plants in different regions of Ukraine

Russia once again attacked a number of DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the DTEK press service.

The attack seriously damaged the TPP equipment.

This is the third massive attack on the companyʼs thermal power plants in October.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been under fire more than 210 times.

In October, Russia intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy systems, and emergency power outages began to be introduced in various regions due to strikes.

In particular, the Russian attack on Slavutych on October 1 caused a blackout at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. And after the attack on October 10, problems with electricity were recorded in 12 regions, including Kyiv — then the left bank of the capital was left without electricity.

