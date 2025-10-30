Five new suspects arrested in Louvre robbery in France

On the evening of Wednesday, October 29, five new suspects in the Louvre robbery were arrested near Paris.

This was stated by Paris prosecutor Laure Becquo, BFMTV reports.

One of the five men arrested "was indeed one of the investigatorsʼ targets".

"He was in our line of sight... There is DNA evidence that we believe links him to the robbery that was committed," she said.

However, the search failed to find any stolen goods.

Two men in their thirties, who "partially admitted their involvement", have been formally charged and taken into custody. One of the suspects has also been charged with "organized robbery" and "criminal conspiracy". The charges against the second suspect are not yet known.

The Louvre robbery

The Louvre was placed on emergency lockdown on Sunday, October 19, after nine jewels were stolen from the Apollo Gallery. Their value is estimated at €88 million. The thieves entered through a window, using a crane with a lifting platform and a circular saw. The robbery lasted just 7 minutes.

A tiara from the jewelry collection of Queen Hortense and Queen Marie-Amélie, a necklace and earrings from a sapphire jewelry set were stolen from the museum.

The robbers also stole an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings that Napoleon gave to his second wife, Marie Louise of Austria. However, one of the most famous diamonds in the world, the Regent, weighing over 140 carats, was not stolen.

One of the stolen jewels — the crown of Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III Bonaparte — was found damaged near the museum.

On October 22, the Louvre opened its doors to visitors after three days of closure.

