EU allocates almost €50 million for the reconstruction of Ukrainian hospitals

The EU will provide approximately €50 million to finance Ukrainian medical facilities that have been affected by Russia or are working under increased workload.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

This primarily concerns hospitals that serve, in particular, internally displaced Ukrainians. Specific medical facilities for the implementation of the initiative will be selected after final confirmation of funding.

The funds will help cover the preparatory and construction stages of project implementation, as well as the purchase of modern medical and laboratory equipment.

Separately, at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukrainian Investment Plan, assistance from the Czech Republic within the framework of the Renovation and Modernization of Hospitals program was discussed. The funds will be used to upgrade hospital equipment and carry out repairs.

How many medical facilities were damaged during the war?

As of October 1, 2025, damage or complete destruction of 2 489 facilities in 804 healthcare facilities has been confirmed. Of these, 2 162 suffered partial damage, and another 327 were completely destroyed, the Ministry of Health emphasized.

The Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv regions suffered the greatest losses.

One of the most famous Russian attacks on a medical facility during the war was the strike on the largest childrenʼs hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building.

In September, the European Union provided Ukraine with one billion euros from the proceeds of Russiaʼs frozen assets under the ERA Loans program, which consists of providing credit funds that Ukraine will not have to repay if Russia does not pay reparations.

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

