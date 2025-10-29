General Staff: The Defense Forces attacked three large factories in Russia with drones

On the night of October 29, Ukrainian drones attacked two oil refineries and one gas processing plant in Russia. They are involved in supplying the Russian army.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces.

Explosions and fires are being recorded on the territory of the facilities. The hits are also confirmed by local residents.

The first target of Ukrainian drones was the Mariysk Refinery in the Republic of Mari El. It produces 10 types of oil products. Its processing capacity reaches 1.3 million tons of oil per year, which is 0.5% of all processing in the Russian Federation.

The plant has two primary oil refining units and a vacuum fuel oil refining unit.

Ukrainian drones also hit the territory of the Novospassky refinery in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation, which produces the main types of petroleum products, such as diesel fuel, gasoline, and fuel oil.

This oil refinery is part of the Prominvest holding. The main area of activity is the primary processing of hydrocarbons. The refineryʼs capacity is 600 000 tons of oil per year.

The Budyonnovsky GPP in the Stavropol Territory was also under attack. A hit was recorded on the GPU-1 production unit.

The plant produces 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It supplies gas to the Budyonnovsk CHP, PJSC Lukoil enterprises in the region, and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry.

"The incapacitation of the capacities of these enterprises reduces the capabilities of the Russian army in conducting combat operations," the General Staff emphasizes.

That same night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck Russian military and infrastructure facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea.

