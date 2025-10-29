Military: Russia has deployed about 11 000 troops to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration

To implement the plan to surround Pokrovsk and nearby settlements, Russian troops concentrated about 11 000 soldiers.

This was reported by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Groups of occupiers who managed to infiltrate the city aim to advance northwest and north of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

In total, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the amphibious assault troops, the Russians have accumulated about 27 thousand soldiers, 100 tanks, up to 260 armored vehicles, and 160 guns and mortars.

Ukrainian military continues defensive operation. Over the past two days, they have managed to kill 90 occupiers, 18 in Pokrovsk alone, and injure 42.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier, three infantry fighting vehicles, three cars, a motorcycle, and 158 drones of various types.

The military also showed a map of the Russiansʼ probable plan to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

On October 26, the General Staff reported that the Russians had accumulated about 200 troops in Pokrovsk through the use of inter-position space and the infiltration of small infantry groups.

Firefights continue in the city, UAV units are actively operating. The enemyʼs attempts to advance deep into and gain a foothold in the city are being stopped by conducting counter-sabotage measures.

