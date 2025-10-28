It became known when the heating season will begin in Ukraine (UPD)

The heating season officially starts in Ukraine today, October 28. Kyiv will be one of the first to start it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this during a conversation with journalists.

"We found money — about 70% of what we need to import gas. As for electricity: in principle, everything is being restored everywhere. The situation is the most difficult in Shostka (Sumy region). Heating of social institutions in some communities has already begun, but officially heating should be on from the 28th," he noted.

Subsequently, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that the heating season in the capital will start on October 29. He added that the deployment of the heat supply system technologically requires up to seven days.

On October 13, a Cabinet resolution on imposing special obligations on natural gas market entities was distributed online, in which the period from November 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 was called the "heating period".

However, the Ministry of Energy explained that this information is not accurate. The decision to start heating should be made by local governments themselves. The Ministry promised that this yearʼs heating season will begin as planned — when the temperature in the region remains below +8 °C for more than three consecutive days.

On October 21, “Ukrenergo” CEO Vitaliy Zaichenko said that heat should be restored to homes across Ukraine within ten days. Meanwhile, Russia continues its attacks on Ukraineʼs energy facilities.

