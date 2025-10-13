The Ministry of Energy has denied information about the shortening of the heating season. They say it will start “as planned”

The information about the start of the heating season in Ukraine on November 1 is false. The heating season should start as planned.

This is stated in a statement from the Ministry of Energy.

The Cabinet of Ministersʼ resolution on imposing special obligations on natural gas market entities was distributed online, in which the period from November 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026 was called the "heating period".

The Ministry of Energy explained that starting November 1, special obligations are imposed on gas suppliers, the date is not the actual start of the heating season. It fixes gas prices for the period from November 1 to March 31.

"This is purely technical terminology for correctly defining the conditions during the natural gas supply period," the Ministry explained.

They also reminded that the decision to start heating should be made by local governments themselves. The heating season begins when the temperature in the region remains below +8 °C for more than 3 consecutive days.

"The heating season in Ukraine will begin as planned. The government has adopted all relevant resolutions to ensure the conditions for this," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.