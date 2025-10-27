Estonia will shoot down Russian drones that violate its airspace

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the country is ready to shoot down Russian aircraft if they pose a threat.

He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"We have all the protocols and capabilities. Estonia has been part of NATO for over 20 years. The Alliance is ready to defend its territory. We expect more involvement, more weapons deployment and better coordination when it comes to such violations," Tsakhkna emphasized.

In addition, Margus Tsakhkna stated during the briefing that Estonia is allocating €150 000 to support Ukraineʼs energy system. Previously, the country provided about €700 000 to support the Ukrainian energy sector.

On September 19, the Estonian Foreign Ministry reported that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had violated Estonian airspace. The planes were over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes.

How is the world reacting to provocations from Russia?

Since September 10, 2025, Russia has been regularly violating the airspace of Poland, Romania, Estonia, Denmark, France, and Germany. In September, the European Union began discussing the creation of a ground, drone, and sea “wall” to protect the eastern flank from drones.

Already in October, the European Parliament published a resolution calling on EU countries to shoot down Russian air targets that violate their airspace.

Later, British Defense Secretary John Healy announced plans to give soldiers the authority to shoot down drones near military bases. Even Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke of his readiness to shoot down Russian drones.

At the same time, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that he would not give an order to immediately shoot down objects that violate his countryʼs airspace, noting that this "should be decided by the military".

Author: Anastasia Zaikova

