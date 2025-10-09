European Parliament calls for shooting down Russian drones and planes violating EU airspace

Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on EU countries to take decisive joint action in response to Russian provocations — in particular, to shoot down any Russian drones and aircraft that violate European Union airspace.

This is stated in the statement of the European Parliament.

In a document approved by 469 votes in favor, the deputies strongly condemned Moscowʼs "reckless and escalating actions", which include violations of the airspace of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Romania, as well as drone flights near critical infrastructure in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

The European Parliament called on member states to respond in a coordinated manner to all aerial threats, including "shooting down intruders", and supported the creation of an "EU drone wall" and the Eastern Flank Watch initiative to strengthen the security of the European Unionʼs eastern flank.

MEPs stressed that Russiaʼs hybrid and sabotage actions against the EU bear the hallmarks of state terrorism, even if they do not reach the level of an armed attack. They said the EU must show determination and make it clear that any third country that violates the sovereignty of a member state will face an immediate response.

The resolution calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, as well as restrictions on Belarus, Iran, North Korea, and Chinese companies that supply dual-use goods for the production of Russian drones and missiles.

The European Parliament called for more active cooperation with Ukraine in the field of defense technologies and countering drones, using the resources of the European Defense Industrial Program (EDIP) and the SAFE instrument.

In September, violations of airspace by drones and aircraft began to be recorded in Europe. In particular, Russian drones flew into Poland and Romania, and their wreckage was found in Bulgaria and Latvia. Three MiG-31 fighters entered Estonian airspace.

Due to the appearance of drones, the main airport in Copenhagen was temporarily closed, and they were also recorded in Norway, near the Swedish Navy base and military facilities in Denmark.

