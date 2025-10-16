Russia attacked Ukraine with 320 drones and more than 30 missiles overnight. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of October 16, the Russians launched a combined strike on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure using strike drones, air- and ground-based missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians used the following weapons for the attack:

320 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones;

two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

26 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

two Iskander-K cruise missiles;

seven Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force reports that Ukrainian air defense neutralized 288 air targets out of 357, namely:

283 enemy drones;

5 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

Another 18 enemy missiles failed to reach their targets. However, 14 missiles and 37 strike UAVs hit 14 locations.

The main target of the attack that night was the Poltava and Kharkiv regions. In particular, in the Poltava region, oil and gas industry facilities were damaged. The work of gas production facilities was stopped.

6,450 consumers in six settlements in the region were left without gas supply. Emergency power outages were also introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions this morning due to Russian attacks.

