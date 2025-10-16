In Poltava region, gas production facilities were stopped due to the Russian attack

On the night of October 16, the Russians once again attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz with drones and missiles.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK and Poltava regional military administration.

The energy infrastructure of the Poltava region came under attack.

Oil and gas industry facilities were damaged by falling debris and direct hits. Gas production facilities were stopped.

It passed without any casualties.

6,450 consumers in six settlements of the region were left without gas supply. Emergency power outage schedules were also introduced in the Poltava region this morning.

