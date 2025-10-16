Emergency power outages imposed in Kyiv and a number of regions due to Russian attacks

On Thursday, October 16, emergency power outages were introduced in several regions of Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks on the energy sector.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.

Due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency outages were introduced in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and part of Cherkasy regions. DTEK also reported outages in Kyiv and the region.

Three hourly power outages are in effect in the Chernihiv region. This is a result of systematic Russian attacks on the regionʼs energy infrastructure over the past few weeks.

Also, from 4:00 PM until the end of the day, capacity limitation schedules for industry in two stages are likely to be introduced in all regions of Ukraine.

On October 16, the Russians once again attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK Naftogaz in the Poltava region with drones and missiles, causing the operation of gas production facilities to stop.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched more than 300 drones and 37 missiles at night over Ukraine.

