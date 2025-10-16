Ukraine appoints military ombudsman for the first time

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova (Kobylyanska) to the position of military ombudsman.

In another decree, he dismissed her from the position of Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Family Members, which she had held since December 2024.

What preceded

On September 18, President Zelensky signed the law on the Military Ombudsman, and on September 19, on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman.

The Office of the Military Ombudsman will be a permanent auxiliary body under the President of Ukraine and will provide civilian control over the observance of the rights of all Defense Forces.

This concerns the rights of active military personnel, fighters of volunteer formations of territorial communities, reservists on training exercises, participants in the resistance movement during the occupation, and law enforcement officers participating in hostilities.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.