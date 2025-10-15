Finland to join PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine

Finnish Defense Minister Henri Hakkänen announced that his country will join the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative. It allows for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine at the expense of NATO countries.

The ministerʼs words were reported by the Finnish media outlet Yle.

Hakkänen did not specify how much money Finland would give to PURL. However, he said that long-range weapons are critical for Ukraine and will have a clear impact on the conduct of the war if Ukraine receives them. In his opinion, the only way to achieve peace is to strengthen support for Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced before a meeting of the Allianceʼs defense ministers that the allies have already pledged to allocate €2 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of weapons.