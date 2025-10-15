Defense forces attacked oil terminal in occupied Crimea again. Damaged what had survived before

On the night of October 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repeatedly attacked the Marine Oil Terminal in Feodosia, which is in occupied Crimea.

The General Staff reports on this.

This is a multifunctional technological complex for the transshipment of oil and petroleum products from railway tank cars to sea vessels and back, as well as to road transport. It is called the largest oil and fuel terminal on the peninsula. The total volume of petroleum products that can be stored in tanks is about 193 thousand m³.

Last time, the Defense Forces attacked this terminal on the night of October 6. After that, there was a fire on the territory of the enterprises for several days.

Now, Ukrainian defenders have damaged 16 fuel tanks that survived the previous attack. A large-scale fire is ongoing on the territory of the enterprise.

In addition, on the night of October 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the P-18 radar station in Krasnaya Polyana in Crimea, a drone control point in Oleshki in the Kherson region, and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area of the Donetsk region.