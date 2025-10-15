The Russian army launched over 100 drones over Ukraine, almost half of them are “Shaheeds”

On the night of October 15, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 113 drones of various types, about 50 of them "Shaheds".

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 86 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country, the Air Force noted.

26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as falling debris at one location. In particular, the Dnipropetrovsk region was under massive attack, where the Russians targeted the energy sector — emergency shutdowns were introduced in the region.

As of 08:30, the attack on Ukraine is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.