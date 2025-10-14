Russians kill 3 people and injure 5 in Kherson, including a baby (UPD)

At noon on October 14, the Russians launched another strike on Kherson — there are casualties and injuries.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutorʼs office.
Two elderly women and a 45-year-old man were killed in Russian artillery shelling of the Dniprovsky district of the city.
Medics are fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man — he has a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his head, arm, and chest. His condition is serious.
Four civilians were also injured. Three of them — a 57-year-old man and women aged 60 and 62 — were treated at the scene.
Among the injured is a baby. An enemy shell hit a house where a girl, who is only one and a half months old, was staying. She suffered a blast injury and acute stress reaction. The child is currently in the hospital.
- Earlier this day, Russian occupiers attacked trucks of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Kherson region.
