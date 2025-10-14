News

Russians kill 3 people and injure 5 in Kherson, including a baby (UPD)

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

At noon on October 14, the Russians launched another strike on Kherson — there are casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutorʼs office.

Two elderly women and a 45-year-old man were killed in Russian artillery shelling of the Dniprovsky district of the city.

Medics are fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man — he has a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his head, arm, and chest. His condition is serious.

Four civilians were also injured. Three of them — a 57-year-old man and women aged 60 and 62 — were treated at the scene.

Among the injured is a baby. An enemy shell hit a house where a girl, who is only one and a half months old, was staying. She suffered a blast injury and acute stress reaction. The child is currently in the hospital.

  • Earlier this day, Russian occupiers attacked trucks of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Kherson region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.