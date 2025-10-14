Russians kill 3 people and injure 5 in Kherson, including a baby (UPD)

At noon on October 14, the Russians launched another strike on Kherson — there are casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutorʼs office.

Two elderly women and a 45-year-old man were killed in Russian artillery shelling of the Dniprovsky district of the city.

Medics are fighting for the life of a 55-year-old man — he has a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his head, arm, and chest. His condition is serious.

Four civilians were also injured. Three of them — a 57-year-old man and women aged 60 and 62 — were treated at the scene.

Among the injured is a baby. An enemy shell hit a house where a girl, who is only one and a half months old, was staying. She suffered a blast injury and acute stress reaction. The child is currently in the hospital.

Earlier this day, Russian occupiers attacked trucks of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Kherson region.

