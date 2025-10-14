Russians attacked a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region

On the morning of October 14, Russian occupiers attacked trucks of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Humanitarian mission trucks came under fire in the Bilozersk community. The occupiers targeted them with drones and artillery.

Four vehicles with WFP markings were transporting aid to people.

As a result of the attack, one vehicle was burned, the other was seriously damaged. Two trucks were able to escape the blows, and no one was injured.

