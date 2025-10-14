Zelensky responded to the petition on the creation of a military administration in Odesa

A petition to establish a city military administration in Odesa garnered the necessary 25 000 votes after the September 30 storm, which killed ten people. President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to it.

Zelenskyʼs response was published on October 14 on the electronic petitions website.

He noted that such a decision is made only upon submission by the Regional Military Administration or the military command. So far, no such submissions have been received.

The President appealed to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper with a request to check the situation and, if there are grounds, take the necessary measures.

Zelensky promised to inform the author of the petition about the results of considering the issues raised.

In addition, 25 000 people in less than a day supported a petition demanding to revoke the Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov. Journalists have long claimed that he holds a Russian passport, but the mayor himself denies this.

The petition also states that the tragedy in Odessa on September 30, 2025, when people died due to bad weather and inadequate information, further undermined trust in Trukhanov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.