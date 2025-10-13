Beating of cyclist in Kyiv: court changes restraining order for suspected Mercedes driver

The driver of a Mercedes suspected of beating a cyclist in Kyiv has had his preventive measure changed. He will remain in custody until November 25 with the option to post bail of five million hryvnias.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Previously, he was given a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 30 days.

The suspectʼs lawyer stated that he will not be able to be released from custody because he is unable to post bail and is under arrest under another article — leaving someone in danger, which does not provide for the right to bail.

What preceded

On September 30, in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, a conflict arose between a 44-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver and a 40-year-old cyclist over parking a car in a bike lane.

Annoyed by the remark, the car driver struck the cyclist several times in the face. The victim lost consciousness and fell to the asphalt. After that, the attacker dragged the unconscious man to the side of the road and drove away from the scene of the conflict.

His actions were immediately classified as intentional infliction of serious bodily harm to a cyclist. The sanctions of the articles provide for a penalty of imprisonment for up to 8 years. Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

On October 2, Mercedes-Benz driver Oleksandr Khiliyk was detained in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region). Earlier it became known that he is involved in another high-profile case. His company is accused of supplying low-quality clothing to the Territorial Defence Forces and embezzling UAH 25 million. The man is accused of misappropriating budget funds and their legalization.

The case has already been transferred to court, where the defendant was given a preventive measure in the form of a personal bond.

