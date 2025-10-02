Beat up a cyclist and left him without help — Mercedes-Benz driver detained in the Kyiv region

On October 2, a Mercedes-Benz driver was detained in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region), after beating a cyclist after a remark about parking in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, it happened on Mezhyhirska Street in the Podilsky district of the capital. The man hit the cyclist three times in the face, causing him to lose consciousness and fall. After that, the driver dragged the victim to the side of the road and drove away from the scene, leaving him without help.

Previously, Suspilne wrote that the suspected Mercedes driver turned out to be a 44-year-old resident of the Kyiv region — this is Oleksandr Khilyk, who appears in another high-profile case. His company is accused of supplying low-quality clothing for Territorial Defence Forces and embezzling UAH 25 million.

The man is accused of misappropriating budget funds and their legalization. The case has already been transferred to court, where the defendant was given a preventive measure in the form of a personal bond.

The suspect is charged with intentional grievous bodily harm (Part 1, Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and leaving a person in danger, which caused serious consequences (Part 3, Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecutorʼs office insists on keeping the man in custody. Earlier, the court chose night house arrest for him, but this decision was challenged on appeal.

The cyclist himself, who is currently being treated in a medical facility, said in a comment to Suspilne that he made a remark to the driver, asking him to either pull over or turn on the emergency lights.

In response, the man began to behave aggressively, got into the car with the woman, but was not going to move and did not respond to the request. The cyclist said that after that he did not remember anything, and learned about the beating only from the police video.

According to him, he still suffers from the consequences: he has constant headaches, neck pain, and is forced to lie down mostly because sitting provokes cramps. Doctors warned that the hemorrhage could last up to six months. The victim also noted that the attacker did not contact him after the incident.

