At night, the Defense Forces attacked occupied Crimea. What was under attack?

On the night of October 13, drones from the SBUʼs Special Operations Center "A" and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) attacked occupied Crimea. An oil terminal and several electrical substations were hit.

Babel was informed about this by sources in (SBU).

Ukrainian defenders attacked:

Feodosia Marine Oil Terminal. Drones hit at least five tanks. A large-scale fire is being recorded on the territory of the oil depot;

220 kV substation "Kafa" in the city of Feodosia. This is part of the energy bridge between the Russian Federation and Crimea. Power transformers, a closed switchgear, a dispatching room, and a room with protective automation were damaged. Voltage drops began;

the 330 kV substation "Simferopol" — a series of explosions were heard there.

