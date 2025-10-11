Zelensky signed a law on monthly payments of UAH 50 000 to servicemen who were captured and need long-term treatment

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 13627. It allows military personnel released from captivity and requiring inpatient treatment for more than 30 days to receive a monthly payment of UAH 50 000.

This is stated on the Parliamentʼs website.

The law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 9. It was supported by 244 MPs.

Payments will be made during the first three months of treatment. Currently, such payments are only provided for military personnel who have wounds, contusions, or disabilities.

In addition, the document simplifies the procedure for issuing certificates of injuries or illnesses sustained during captivity, in order to avoid bureaucratic obstacles and different interpretations of the norms. It will enter into force one month after publication.

On July 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Bill No. 13168 on amendments to the Law “On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Members of Their Families”. It provides that families of military personnel who died in captivity during martial law will receive a one-time payment of UAH 15 million .

. The law also extended the period for payment of benefits from three months to a year for wounded or sick military personnel, even if they are not disabled.

