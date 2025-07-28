Zelensky signed a law on payments of UAH 15 million to families of soldiers killed in captivity

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 13168 on amendments to the Law "On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Members of Their Families".

The Verkhovna Rada reports this.

Family members of servicemen who died in captivity during martial law will receive a one-time cash benefit of UAH 15 million. Now, the cause of death of the soldiers will not affect this. However, the law does not apply to the families of those soldiers who surrendered to captivity voluntarily.

The law also extended the period for payment of a one-time benefit — instead of three months, it is now given for a whole year. This applies to cases where a soldier was wounded, injured, contused, or fell ill during service, causing partial loss of ability to work — even if he was not diagnosed with disability. This also applies to those who were discharged from the army for the same reasons.

In the previous version of the law, the key problem was that the cause of death of soldiers whose bodies were returned from captivity was determined by Ukrainian forensic experts. And most often they recorded death from disease. Because of this, families received significantly less assistance than for deaths on the battlefield.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.