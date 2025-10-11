Russians attacked energy workers in the Chernihiv region. There are casualties

At around 10:20 PM on October 10, Russians attacked a car belonging to energy workers near the village of Zhdanove (Semenivska community, Chernihiv region).

The consequences are reported by Chernihivvoblenergo, the State Emergency Service of the Chernihiv Region, and the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

One of the repairmen died at the scene. Four others were hospitalized, one in serious condition. The seriously injured man later died in hospital.

During the liquidation of the consequences, the enemy attacked a second time and damaged another vehicle of the enterprise. The Russians also fired on the State Emergency Service workers who arrived at the scene of the attack. The rescuers were not injured, but the fire truck was damaged.

