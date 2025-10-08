The Russians launched almost 200 drones overnight. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of October 8, the Russian army launched 183 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of strike UAVs into Ukraine. Almost 100 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiyske and Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 154 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Another 22 drones were hit in 11 locations.

