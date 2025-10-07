Russia launched two Iskander missiles and over 150 drones into Ukraine. How many were shot down?

On the night of October 7, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 152 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, the air defense neutralized 88 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country.

The air force reported hitting two missiles and 52 drones in 10 locations. Two more were hit by debris.

As of 09:00, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

On the night of October 7, the Russian army attacked a number of Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Kherson, and Poltava regions. In the morning, explosions also occurred in Sumy.

Russian drones hit Kharkiv at least 25 times, causing destruction and a fire at an enterprise. In Poltava region, a railway depot and an energy facility were damaged. 28 legal entities and 1 070 household consumers were left without electricity.

Kherson was attacked at night and in the morning: two people were killed, four were injured. In Sumy, part of the city was left without electricity due to the morning attack.

