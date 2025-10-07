Russians attacked a number of regions of Ukraine. Electricity is partially out in Sumy. One dead and one injured are in Kherson

On the night of October 7, the Russian army attacked a number of Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Kherson, and Poltava regions. In the morning, explosions also occurred in Sumy.

The Russians struck Kharkiv late on the evening of October 6 with “Shahed” drones. At least 25 strikes are known, all of them in the Nemyshlyanskyi district.

The State Emergency Service reported destruction and a fire on the territory of a civilian enterprise. No injuries were reported.

In the Poltava region, Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure at night. Fires broke out in administrative buildings, and a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged.

Railway rolling stock and an energy facility were also damaged. 28 legal entities and 1 070 residential consumers were left without electricity.

In Kherson, the Korabelnyi district was under fire at midnight. Rescuers recovered the body of a dead man from under the rubble of a house.

Three women, ages 51, 18, and 69, were also taken to the hospital — they suffered concussions, blast, and closed head injuries.

In the morning, the Russians attacked Kherson again: they dropped explosives from a drone on a transport stop. A 65-year-old man died on the spot as a result of the attack. Another 70-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital.

Russian drones attacked Sumy in the morning. The Russians targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in the Zarichnyi district of the city.

The Regional Military Administration reported damage to the residential sector, as well as partial power outages. A trolleybus was also hit, and a passenger and driver sought medical help.

