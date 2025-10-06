Slovakia will provide Ukraine with Bozena demining machines and is preparing a new aid package

Slovakia, as part of the 14th aid package, transferred non-lethal equipment and machinery to Ukraine, including five demining vehicles.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kalyniak, Interfax-Ukraine reports. It was also confirmed by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The ministers signed a memorandum on a new military support package at the International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv on October 6.

Thus, Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering and construction equipment free of charge, including “Bozena” machines, transport, demining complexes, and medical evacuation equipment.

Shmyhal added that Slovakia is already working on a new, fifteenth support package for Ukraine.

