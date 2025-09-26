Radio Liberty: Slovakia blocked the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Slovakia has blocked the introduction of the new 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak.

According to him, on September 26, EU ambassadors first discussed the new package of restrictions.

"There probably wonʼt be a green light before the Copenhagen summits next week. Slovakia is blocking it for now," he noted.

This is not the first time Slovakia has blocked sanctions against Russia. The country did so in relation to the 18th package, when it demanded guarantees from the EU regarding the RePowerEU initiative.

This plan envisages a complete cessation of Russian natural gas supplies to the EU from January 1, 2028. Together with Hungary, they oppose the rejection of Russian energy resources.

Last week, on September 19, the European Union presented its 19th package of sanctions. Among the main proposals: a ban on Russian LNG from January 1, 2027, restrictions against “Rosneft” and “Gazpromneft”, as well as 118 shadow fleet vessels, additional sanctions against countries that help Russia circumvent restrictions.

The previous, 18th, package of sanctions was adopted by the EU on July 18. At that time, 14 people and 41 organizations were subject to restrictions. The sanctions concern the energy and banking sectors, the military industry, and enterprises in Belarus and China.

In particular, the EU lowered the ceiling price for Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel — Ukraine has repeatedly said that this is necessary.

