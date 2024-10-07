The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico informed that as long as he is in office, he will not allow Ukraine to join NATO. In his opinion, this could become the basis for the third world war.

The Slovak publication Pravda writes about it.

He emphasized that Ukraineʼs membership in NATO must be ratified by all Alliance states.

Robert Fico believes that the West wants a war in Ukraine because it wants to "bring the Russians to their knees."

"There is a military conflict in a country that is a neighbor of Slovakia, where Slavs are really being killed and where Europe is significantly supporting this killing," he added.

At the same time, Robert Fico agrees with Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union, even if the "road is blocked" for a few more years.

The Slovak Prime Minister plans to visit Moscow next year on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the end of the World War II. He says that the freedom of Slovakia came from the east and he would like to thank the "liberators in Moscow".