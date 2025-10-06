Zelensky instructed to develop key elements of the Ukrainian arms export program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to develop and present key elements of the Ukrainian arms export program by the end of the year.

He spoke about this during the International Defense Industries Forum.

"The time has come to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons — those types of weapons that we have in surplus, and therefore can be exported, so that there is funding for those types of weapons that are especially needed today here in Ukraine for defense," he noted.

The President said that the general working title of this program is "Weapons". According to him, there are already agreements to open export-import platforms in Europe, the United States of America, and the Middle East. These platforms are planned to be launched by the end of the year.

"The task is to launch these key platforms by the end of the year. I expect that opening exports, opening new joint ventures, along with attracting investments to Ukraine, will allow us to significantly scale our defense industry".

In June, Zelensky said that Ukraine was preparing to start exporting military technology. According to him, weapons will also be manufactured abroad for both Ukraine and Europe. This includes drones, missiles, and possibly artillery.

Zelensky also spoke about his desire to open arms exports on September 24 at a session of the UN General Assembly. Then he noted that Ukraine does not have "big fat missiles that dictators like to show off in parades", but it does have drones that can fly from 2 to 3 000 kilometers.

