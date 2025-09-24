“Weapons decide who survives.” Zelensky spoke at the UN General Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the general debate of the UN General Assembly on September 24. In his speech, he criticized international institutions and emphasized that international law does not work without friends and weapons.

The video of his speech was broadcast by the Office of the President.

"No one but ourselves can guarantee our security. But only with strong alliances, partners, and weapons. This century is almost no different from the past: a people who want peace must work on weapons. This is abnormal, but such is the reality — weapons decide who survives," he noted.

The president emphasized that international law "works only if you have influential friends who are ready to stand up for you. But even that wonʼt work without weapons. The only guarantee of security is friends and weapons".

He criticized the weakness of international institutions that cannot stop the bloodshed.

Zelensky recalled the thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and mentioned another blackout at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He emphasized the dangerous availability of kamikaze drones and called for the creation of new international rules, including on the use of AI in weapons.

"Stopping Putin is cheaper now than trying to protect every port and ship from terrorists and naval drones. We must act differently together to stop the aggressor. Then we will have a chance that this arms race will not bring us disaster," Zelensky noted.

He also added that Ukraine does not have “big fat missiles that dictators like to show off in parades”, but it does have drones that can fly 2000 to 3000 kilometers.

“We had no choice but to create them.”

"We are striving to open up arms exports. We have weapons tested in real war where international institutions have failed. We agree, with the support of partners, to develop such production so that you donʼt have to start from scratch," the president said.

