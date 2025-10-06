Zelensky: During the October 5 attack, Russia used weapons with over 100 000 Western components

During the massive strike on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 drones and missiles containing 102 785 foreign-made components.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, parts for Russian weapons were manufactured by companies from the United States, China, Taiwan, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands.

The launched strike drones contained about 100 688 foreign components, the “Iskanders” had about 1 500, the “Kinzhals” had 192, and the “Kalibers” had 405.

In particular, companies in the US produce:

converters for X-101 missiles and “Shahed”/"Ueran" drones;

matrices for these UAVs and "Kinzhals";

analog-to-digital converters for drones and missiles;

microelectronics for missiles.

In addition, at least 50 units of various microelectronics in each "Shahed" are manufactured in China and Taiwan.

Among European countries:

microcontrollers for UAVs are manufactured in Switzerland;

microcomputers for controlling drone flight — Great Britain;

optoisolators for cruise missiles — Japan;

switching connectors — Germany;

processors — Netherlands;

servo drives and bearings — South Korea.

"Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against those who help Russia and its war, and has also submitted proposals to limit supply schemes. The data on each company and product is known to our partners, and they know what and how to react," Zelensky said.

On the night of October 5, Russia carried out the most massive combined strike on the Lviv region since the beginning of the war. A family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed in the village of Lapaivka. Their house was completely destroyed. There are also casualties among local residents.

Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack at night — there was a victim and ten wounded there. The occupiers also massively shelled the infrastructure of the Carpathian, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions.

In total, the occupiers launched 549 air attack weapons to strike Ukraine: 496 strike UAVs and 53 missiles.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.