Russians attacked Ukraine with drones at night. How many were shot down?

On the night of October 6, the Russian army launched 116 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Hvardiyske in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 83 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Another 30 drones were hit in 7 locations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.