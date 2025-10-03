Ukraine prepares new permits for search and exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy

In the near future, Ukraine will issue new permits for search and exhumation work in the Lviv and Rivne regions.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in a comment to Ukrinform.

In particular, exhumations may be allowed in Huta Peniatska in the Lviv region and in Ugly in the Rivne region. This may happen in the coming weeks.

Bodnar also noted that the search for the bodies of the fallen UPA soldiers in the village of Jureckowo, Podkarpackie Voivodeship of Poland, could last up to three weeks.

According to the diplomat, the Polish side has provided the entire set of actions necessary for the work. The Polish Institute of National Remembrance, local authorities, police and other relevant services are involved in the process.

On September 30, a Ukrainian expedition began search and exhumation work in Poland. It is exploring an area in the middle of a forest in the Carpathian Mountains in the village of Yurechkova. Up to 18 fighters of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army who died in battle with the Polish Peopleʼs Army in 1947 may be buried there.