Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nicaragua due to its recognition of occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Support for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, an attempt to legitimize the forcible seizure of part of the territory of Ukraine, the official recognition of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" and the opening of an illegal "honorary consulate of Nicaragua" on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Ukraine, indicates Nicaraguaʼs political identification with the aggressor state and the direct financial and political dependence of the puppet regime of Managua on Moscow," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega wrote a letter to Putin on July 30, stating that he, on behalf of the government, recognizes the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions as part of Russia. He expressed support for “the heroic battle that Russia is waging against Ukrainian neo-Nazism, which is supported by NATO”.

Nicaragua became the first country to officially recognize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions in 2022.

Then the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that if the information is confirmed, Kyiv will regard such actions as a gross violation of international law.

And on September 22, the Russian authorities announced that Nicaragua had signed agreements on trade and economic cooperation with four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia.

Back in 2020, Nicaragua opened an honorary consulate in occupied Simferopol. After that, the Verkhovna Rada approved the NSDCʼs decision on sanctions against the country.

In July 2021, Nicaragua and the Russian occupation authorities of Crimea signed an agreement on trade and economic cooperation.

