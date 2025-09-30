Russians attack Dnipro with drones. One dead and one injured (UPD)

At around 4:35 PM on September 30, the Russians attacked the city of Dnipro with strike drones.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the city mayor Borys Filatov report on the consequences of the attack.

One man has died so far. Another 31 people have been injured. Among them is a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl and a young man. 12 people have been hospitalized (UPD at 08:45 on October 1).

Almost 20 residential buildings, a dormitory, buildings of a medical center and childrenʼs dentistry, the Dnipro Art Museum, a lyceum, and buildings of a higher education institution were damaged. The fire engulfed an office building and a car. Two cars were destroyed, another 17 were damaged. Hundreds of windows were broken.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office initiated criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

