Death toll in Kyiv rises to five due to Russian attack on September 7

In Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian attack on September 7 has risen to five.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

A 74-year-old woman who suffered from that Russian attack died in the intensive care unit of one of the capitalʼs hospitals.

A young woman and her child were killed in the attack in the Svyatoshynsky district on September 7. The next day, the manʼs body was recovered from the rubble.

A week ago, a young woman died in the hospital after doctors fought for her life for two weeks. She was pregnant at the time of the Russian attack, had a cesarean section, and the baby was saved.

On the night of September 7, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine — launching 810 drones and 13 missiles. Kyiv and the region, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava regions were under attack.

In Kyiv, the Svyatoshynsky district was the most affected — the entrance of a 9-story building partially collapsed there.

