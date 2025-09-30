Media: Woman who died with her husband and two children in Sumy region was pregnant with twins

A woman who was pregnant with twins was killed along with her husband and two sons in a Russian strike on a house in the Sumy region on the night of September 30.

This was reported by the local publication "Kordon.Media".

As journalists found out, the Lesnichenko family moved to the village of Chernechchyna from Krasnopillya because their house was damaged.

Fleeing from the shelling, the family stayed to live in the house of Alenaʼs parents.

Neighbors said the woman was pregnant with twins. Today, 26-year-old Alena Lesnichenko, her 35-year-old husband, and two sons, ages 4 and 6, were killed in Russian shelling.

