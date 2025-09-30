A couple with two children died in a Russian attack in Sumy region

On the night of September 30, Russian occupiers attacked the Sumy region with drones, killing an entire family with two young children.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the Sumy Regional Emergency Management Agency.

The enemy launched a drone strike on a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna, Krasnopil community. A family with two children lived there.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of four victims from the rubble — a father and his sons, ages 6 and 4.

Two-story and one-story residential buildings in the village were partially destroyed. A fire broke out after the impact.

