On September 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the “Elektrodetal” plant in the city of Karachev (Bryansk region, Russia) — it produces products for the needs of the occupation army.

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike on the plant was carried out by units of the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces. The flight range is over 240 km.

The Ukrainian Navy later clarified that Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles had been successfully tested at a plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. The missile has a range of up to 300 km.

Karachevsk plant "Elektrodetal" produces electrical connectors for military and general industrial applications, including low-frequency, high-frequency and combined connectors.

The products are used in aerospace, electronics, instrument-making and other industries. These include connectors for printed circuit boards, military equipment, aircraft, antennas, base stations and other systems, as well as components for various measuring instruments.

Explosions and a fire were recorded at the plant.

Before that, the US Presidentʼs Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg confirmed that Donald Trump had authorized long-range strikes on targets on Russian territory.

