Electricity and water out in Belgorod, Russia after explosions. Local TPP may have been hit

On the evening of September 28 explosions were heard in Belgorod (Russia). The local thermal power plant (TPP) was likely under attack.

Russian Telegram channels write about this.

Locals reported at least five powerful explosions. After that, power suddenly went out in parts of the city. Traffic lights stopped working in some places, elevators stopped working, and shops closed.

Residents complain that almost the entire city is also left without water.

The governor of the Belgorod region reported “significant power outages” after the arrivals. He said the city’s water utility and hospitals had switched to backup power sources.

According to Ukrainian OSINT resources, the Belgorod TPP was hit.

Recently, the Defense Forces also targeted a UAV production facility in the settlement of Valuyki, in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

